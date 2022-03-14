Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Rises By 35.9%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WSTG opened at $31.69 on Monday. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

