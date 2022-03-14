Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Grows By 50.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

