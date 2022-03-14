SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,735,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

