Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($84.24) to €71.10 ($77.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

SMMNY traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $29.04. 43,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

