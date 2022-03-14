Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

SMTS opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

