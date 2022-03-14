Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
SMTS opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.92.
About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.