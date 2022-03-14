SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
