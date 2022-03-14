Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $206.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00034426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00105032 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.