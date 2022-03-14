Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $217,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $65.73 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.