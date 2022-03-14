Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.29

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 20817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
