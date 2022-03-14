Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.29

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 20817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,380 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 105,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

