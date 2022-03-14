Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 926,700 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 653,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.39 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

