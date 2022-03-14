Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to report $26.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.20 million and the highest is $27.49 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $22.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $128.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.67 million to $130.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $163.58 million, with estimates ranging from $158.41 million to $167.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

SILK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of SILK opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

