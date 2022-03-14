Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth $134,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,875,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,875,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

NYSE SPGS opened at $9.75 on Monday. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.