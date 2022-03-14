Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director James S. Andrasick Sells 500 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.09. 154,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $55,771,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $3,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

