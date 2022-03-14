Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells C$579,950.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Shane Williams sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$579,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$828,500.

SKE stock traded down C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

