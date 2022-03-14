Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.12

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1072961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

