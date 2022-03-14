Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $127.06

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.06 and last traded at $127.06, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average is $156.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

