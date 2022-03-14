Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Slam has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

