Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Trading Up 1.6%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.79 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 30,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 84,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.60.
Slate Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:SRT.UN)
Further Reading
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.