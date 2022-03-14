SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 153,177 shares.The stock last traded at $18.27 and had previously closed at $17.82.

SLRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

The company has a market cap of $769.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 115,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

