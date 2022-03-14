SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.82. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

