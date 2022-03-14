Smartshare Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $259,882.51 and approximately $39,768.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00078886 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012694 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

