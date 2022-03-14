Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

