SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.74

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 216651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

