SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will announce $136.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.30 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $616.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 234.88% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

