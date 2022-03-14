Smoothy (SMTY) Price Reaches $0.0361 on Top Exchanges

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $183,656.81 and $510,706.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.49 or 0.06522359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.56 or 1.00161765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040939 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.