SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.38.

SNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

SNC traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$31.72. 154,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.03. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$24.70 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

