Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $178.12

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $178.12 and last traded at $178.72, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average of $314.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716,021 shares of company stock worth $590,548,501 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $680,165,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

