SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Micah Heavener Acquires 5,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Micah Heavener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 3,338,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,712,266. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after acquiring an additional 345,699 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

