SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.16

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 1071368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.
SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)
