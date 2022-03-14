SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.16

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 1071368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

