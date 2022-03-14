SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)
