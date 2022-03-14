SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get SOHO China alerts:

About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.