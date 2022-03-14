Solid Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,347% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,188. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

