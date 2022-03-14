Solid Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,102 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,347% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,188. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
