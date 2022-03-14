Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $0.72 on Monday. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Soligenix by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 596,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soligenix by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

