Solrise Finance Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and $579,147.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.23 or 0.06521256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,710.73 or 0.99889125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040411 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,355,097 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

