Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOA stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

