Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.00

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 1165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 229,062 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

