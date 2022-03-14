Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

