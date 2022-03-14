Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.95

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 9370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55.
Sovos Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOVO)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
