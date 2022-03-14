S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,177.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $379.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.74 and a 200-day moving average of $437.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.30 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.15.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

