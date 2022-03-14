S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.69.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.54. 52,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $341.30 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.