Space Cow Boy (SCB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,275.00

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.63 or 0.00024390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $565,879.49 and $1,275.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00104601 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

