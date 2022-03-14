Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of LOV opened at $2.38 on Monday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

