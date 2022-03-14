SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.63

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 3965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPAQ. Benchmark began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

