SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $119.40

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.40 and last traded at $119.66, with a volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

