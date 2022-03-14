SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.20

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5,252.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

