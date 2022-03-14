SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.75

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.75 and last traded at $81.22, with a volume of 940597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

