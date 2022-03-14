Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Cap of $12,436.42

Spectrum (SPT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $12,436.42 and approximately $3,411.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00266378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

