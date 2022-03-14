Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($67.89) to €63.00 ($68.98) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF remained flat at $$32.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

