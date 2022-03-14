Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,116 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $246.39 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.