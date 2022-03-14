Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 26,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCTR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,469,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 590,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 493,471 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,394 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.88. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

