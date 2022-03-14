Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $230.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.